Uttar Pradesh: German national escapes from police custody, four cops suspended

The German national at Robertsganj Police Station. (Source: ANI/File) The German national at Robertsganj Police Station. (Source: ANI/File)

A 45-year-old German national who was arrested on charges of cheating and fraud in November last year escaped from police custody after jumping from a train in Allahabad on Monday.

Holger Erik Misch fled when he was being taken to Himachal Pradesh for his appearance in a court in another case. He was lodged at Sonbhadra district jail.

Sonbhadra’s Superintendent of Police (SP) R P Singh said four policemen — a sub-inspector and three constables — who were escorting Holger to Himachal Pradesh, have been suspended on charges of negligence.

The SP said that a report on Holger’s escape has been sent to the Union Home Ministry, External Affairs Ministry and also German Embassy in New Delhi.

An FIR has also been lodged against Holger under IPC sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) at Dhoomanganj police station in Allahabad.

