Fourth victim in 2 months: Tiger mauls 60-year-old

A 60-year-old woman died on Saturday morning after she was mauled by a tiger in Mala range of Pilibhit Tiger reserve, said forest department officials. Four people have died in tiger attacks in the last two months in the area raising concerns among the public here.

Nanki Devi of Methi village under Niuria police station, Pilibhit Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kailash Prakash said, was attacked inside a forested area.

Villagers, however, are learnt to have claimed that Devi was working in the field when she was killed and the tiger dragged her body into the forest.

“It is still not clear if one tiger killed the four victims, including the latest. But all incidents have occurred in the same locality. There are at least six to seven tigers present in this area. We had placed 23 camera traps in this area earlier. Today, 12 more camera traps have been placed,” said DFO Prakash.

Villagers, meanwhile, organised protests demanding that a fence be constructed around the forest parameter to contain the tigers. A forest officer, however, said such a demand may not be possible. “No tiger reserve has fencing,” he said.

“The locals raised their demand for fencing on the outskirts of the Tiger Reserve. We assured them that their demand has been conveyed to the authorities,” said Poornima Singh, Pilibhit Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate. She added that the victim’s family will receive a compensation of Rs 5 lakh from the administration under state government’s accidental insurance scheme and the forest department too will also compensate them.

Mihilal, 40, was mauled to death when he was collecting grass from sugarcane field on June 20. Keval Prasad, a farmer, was killed by another tiger on the fringes of the forest area on June 16. On May 8, forest watcher Tara Chandra was killed by a tiger in the same forest area.

