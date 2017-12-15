Uttar Pradesh: Former BSP leader booked for ‘abusing’ BJP leader’s relatives

Police Thursday filed a chargesheet against former BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui and two party leaders for allegedly abusing relatives, including a minor, of a BJP leader during a protest last year. They have been booked under IPC section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) and POCSO Act.

Besides Siddiqui, who was expelled from BSP in May, state party chief Ram Achal Rajbhar and BSP national secretary Mewalal Gautam and two others are accused. While BSP chief Mayawati too was named in the case, police claimed they were yet to find evidence against her.

Investigating officer and circle officer, Hazratganj, Abhay Kumar Mishra said, “The chargesheet was filed after obtaining sanction from the state government.”

