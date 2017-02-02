Uttar Pradesh: Ex-constable to face BSP MLA who ‘slapped’ him while on duty

BSP MLA Haji Yaqub Qureshi. (File) BSP MLA Haji Yaqub Qureshi. (File)

With the promise to safeguard the “honour of the police uniform”, retired constable Chahan Singh is out to take on BSP MLA Haji Yaqub Qureshi from Meerut South Assembly constituency on a Shiv Sena ticket.

Singh and Qureshi have a bit of a history. In 2011, when BSP was in power, Qureshi allegedly assaulted Singh and tore his uniform when he was asked to follow traffic rules. The incident happened at Hapur Adda crossing in Meerut following the Ravidas Jayanti procession. “Qureshi was in an SUV. He got angry at me for stopping his vehicle. He got out and slapped me. I cannot forget that humiliation. He also tore my uniform,” Chahan told The Indian Express.

Qureshi had then denied that he manhandled the constable.

“The constable was drunk and was misbehaving with people. When I was passing by, some people complained to me. As I tried to talk to the constable, he misbehaved with me too,” the MLA had said after the incident. “The allegation about me beating up the constable is baseless.”

The police, however, did not register an FIR against the MLA based on Chahan’s complaint. He had to move court for this.

The FIR, on court’s order, was later lodged at Lisadi Gate police station against Qureshi under IPC sections 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 333 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 7-Criminal Law Amendment Act. Singh said a chargesheet was filed in the case within 90 days, and trial is on in a local court.

Singh had applied for voluntarily retirement after the incident to contest 2012 polls against Qureshi, but was rejected. He retired in February 2016. Singh said party chief Uddhav Thackeray will address a rally in his support on February 5. “If I win, I will work for introducing a private bill in the Assembly demanding to make a law to book any person on sedition charge if he insults a police uniform,” Singh said. Despite repeated attempts, Qureshi could not be reached for comments.