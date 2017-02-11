Uttar Pradesh: EC orders transfer of 5 IAS, 10 IPS officers

Election Commission of India. Election Commission of India.

THE ELECTION Commission (EC) Friday transferred 15 senior officials, including five IAS and 10 IPS officers. They included the excise commissioner, two IGs and DIGs each, four district magistrates and six SPs. The EC order said Excise Commissioner Bhav Nath Singh be immediately transferred and replaced with Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, who served as additional chief electoral officer in UP during 2012 Assembly elections. During his recent visit of Lucknow, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi had expressed the need to improve functioning of excise department to prevent distribution of liquor among voters.

Chief Electoral Officer T Venkatesh said the EC has transferred the DMs of Bahraich, Kannauj, Deoria and Sonbhadra and SPs of Hardoi, Ghazipur, Fatehpur, Jalaun, Pilibhit and Bahraich. The EC also transferred Bareilly IG Vijay Singh Meena and replaced him with Vijay Prakash. Similarly, Varanasi IG Suvendra Kumar Bhagat has been replaced by Aseem Kumar Arun. The DIGs of Gorakhpur and Azamgarh ranges have also been ordered out of their current postings.