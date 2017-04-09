Uttar Pradesh: Constable shot dead by gangster, FIR lodged in Pratapgarh

A 48-year-old police constable was shot dead by a gangster when he had gone to Pratapgarh’s Budaura village to prepare a dossier on the criminal Saturday afternoon. Constable Raj Kumar Singh was declared brought dead at a district hospital. An FIR has been lodged against gangster Irshad Ali, and police are conducting raids to trace him.

Ali has nine cases registered against him and is presently on bail. Superintendent of Police, Pratapgarh, Rohan P Kanay said, “Raj Kumar and another constable Rajendra Prasad, both posted at Raniganj police station, had gone to Budaura village on Saturday afternoon to collect background information on Irshad Ali. They were enquiring with his family when Irshad arrived there and started hurling abusing at the constables.”

Irshad suddenly fired at the constables, who fled since they were not carrying service weapons, added Kanay. Ali chased them and fired again. A bullet hit Raj Kumar in the chest and he slumped to the ground. Hearing gunshots, locals gathered at the spot, but Ali managed to escape.

Rajendra Prasad called up senior officers who rushed to the spot. Raj Kumar was rushed to the district hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

A native of Bhadhoi district, he is survived by his wife and four children.

