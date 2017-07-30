Constable killed in Agra

A constable was shot dead while pursuing suspected criminals in Etmadpur police station area in Agra on Saturday morning.

According to police, Satish Chandra (29) and his colleague Kuldeep Kumar were on patrol duty when they noticed four men on a motorcycle carrying rods near Kalandi Vihar Colony. Satish tried to get them to stop but the suspects instead tried to get away and crashed into an electric pole. The four then fled from the spot.

“The constables left their motorcycle and service rifles and chased them. Satish caught one of the suspects. Meanwhile, the suspect’s associate associate fired at Satish following which he managed to escape,” said Hukum Singh, SHO, Etmadpur police station.

Hearing the gunshot, Kuldeep abandoned his pursuit and went to Satish’s aid who had suffered bullet injuries to his face and chest. Kuldeep rushed him to a nearby hospital where Satish was declared dead, SHO said. He added that an investigation into the case is ongoing.

