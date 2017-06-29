Congress youth wing to hold ‘Run for Indira’ marathon

The Congress’ youth wing is planning to hold a “Run for Indira” marathon in Uttar Pradesh next month to mark the 100the birth anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. The move comes close on the heels of a similar run organised by its Telangana unit on June 25 in Hyderabad. The UP marathon will include a photo exhibition on the life of the late Congress leader.

“After Telangana, we plan to undertake Run for Indira marathon in Uttar Pradesh. We will begin the registration process in a week or two, while the marathon would take place in a month’s time,” said Srinivas B V, general secretary of Indian Youth Congress, in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.

He said that about 2,800 people participated in the Telangana event, which included professionals as well as Youth Congress volunteers. A total prize money of Rs 2 lakh were given for winners of different marathon categories, he added.

“The venue is likely to be Lucknow. Dates and other formalities would be decided soon,” said Srinivas, adding that another such event would be organised in Karnataka in September. In November last year, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, along with her children, Priyanka Vadra and party vice-president Rahul Gandhi, had inaugurated a photo exhibition on Indira Gandhi at Swaraj Bhawan in Allahabad.

