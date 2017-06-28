Congress releases counter report: ‘Sau Din, Sau Fareb’

As Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday released a booklet highlighting the “achievements” and “initiatives” of his government on completing 100 days in office, the Congress released a counter document called ‘Sau Din, Sau Fareb’ (100 days, 100 lies) citing 100 promises which the government was “supposed to fulfill in these 100 days but failed”. Alleging that the Yogi government was working on the lines of the Modi government at the Centre by merely “changing names” of schemes of its predecessor, former Congress MLA Akhilesh Pratap Singh called the present dispensation as that of “marketing and re-packaging”.

“While listing the achievements of 100 days of his government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath largely talked about things that he and his government would do. There was hardly mention about things which have been done or started,” said Congress spokesperson Satydev Tripathi, releasing the document. “Bas yahi sunai diya ki yeh karenge, woh karenge, magar yeh sunai nahi diya ki kya kiya,” he claimed.

“Their claim on law and order was exposed in three incidents including a clash between police and public in Muzaffarnagar, alleged lynching of youths in Rae Bareli and the Bareilly incident,” said Tripathi, adding that Congress would launch a protest to “expose” the government.

In its document, the Congress claimed Adityanath had taken credit for purchase of 33.90 lakh tonnes of wheat, but his government had made a promise for 80 lakh tonnes. “The promise was of entire loan waiver but farmers have been cheated as only crop loan and that too till Rs 1 lakh has been waived. The promise was to clear it in first Cabinet but the fact is that guidelines have not been cleared even after 100 days,” said Akhilesh Pratap Singh.

Congress also alleged that despite the state government asking its officers and ministers to give details of their assets within 15 days, more than half of them are yet to do so. It accused the government of not taking any action on “electric slaughterhouses”, and claimed only 40 per cent of roads’ repairs as promised had been done till the June 15 deadline.

“Be it the scheme to distribute free school bags, conduct community marriages, Gau Palak scheme, Bhagya Laxmi Yojna, Kanyadan scheme for SC-ST girls, weavers’ pension, laptop distribution, ambulance scheme, assistance for marriage of daughters of labourers etc., these are all existing schemes whose names have been charged after some modifications,” said Singh.

