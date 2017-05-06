Uttar Pradesh: Cheating case registered against Mayawati’s brother

The direction was given by the additional chief judicial magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar on the application of Manju Sharma under Section 156 (3) of CrPC.



In her application, Manju has alleged that Anand Kumar along with others posed as the directors of two companies — Elexir Builcon Pvt Ltd and Impel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd — and did not deliver her a flat for which she paid Rs 13.7 lakh as a booking amount.

