Uttar Pradesh: Cheating case registered against Mayawati’s brother

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: May 6, 2017 6:15 am
A cheating case has been registered at Surajpur Police Station in Gautam Budh Nagar against former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati’s brother Anand Kumar after the direction of a city court on the charge of duping a woman to the tune of Rs 13.7 lakh.
The direction was given by the additional chief judicial magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar on the application of Manju Sharma under Section 156 (3) of CrPC.
In her application, Manju has alleged that Anand Kumar along with others posed as the directors of two companies — Elexir Builcon Pvt Ltd and Impel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd — and did not deliver her a flat for which she paid Rs 13.7 lakh as a booking amount.
In her complaint, Sharma alleged that she found out that the construction site did not exist. A case of cheating has been registered against Kumar and others.
