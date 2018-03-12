Uttar Pradesh bypolls: 43% voter turnout in Gorakhpur, 37% in Phulpur

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gorakhpur saw a turnout of 54.65 per cent. (Express photo/Representational) In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gorakhpur saw a turnout of 54.65 per cent. (Express photo/Representational)

The Lok Sabha bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur saw low turnouts of 43 per cent and 37.4 per cent, respectively.

Bypolls to the two seats were necessitated after CM Yogi Adityanath and deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya were elected to the state legislature. There were 21.51 lakh eligible voters in Gorakhpur and 17.61 lakh eligible voters in Phulpur.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gorakhpur saw a turnout of 54.65 per cent, while Phulpur saw a turnout of 50.16 per cent, the election commission said in a statement released on Sunday. The BJP fielded Kaushalendra Singh Patel from Phulpur and Upendra Dutt Shukla from Gorakhpur against the SP’s Pravin Nishad and Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel, respectively.

The Congress has nominated Sureetha Kareem for Gorakhpur and Manish Mishra for Phulpur.

