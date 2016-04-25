Uttar Pradesh: Boy detained for raping 4-yr-old

Deoria Police Sunday detained a 14-year-old boy who allegedly raped a 4-year-old girl from his neighbourhood in an area under Salempur police station limits.

Station Officer B P Singh said the boy, a student of class X, was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), which sent him to correction home. Medical examination of the 4-year-old has been conducted and its report is awaited, the officer said. Fathers of both are employed with a private firm in Delhi.

The child’s mother filed a complaint with the police Saturday evening, alleging that her daughter was playing outside her home when the boy took her to his house on the pretext of giving her some eatables. When the child returned home, she told her mother about the sexual assault, police said.

Police added that the mother had first approached the family but a heated argument had taken place when she told them about the boy’s alleged act. She later visited the Salempur police station and filed a formal complaint. A police team was rushed to collect evidence, the officer said, adding further investigation is on.

SP Prabhakar Chowdhury said a case under IPC section 376 (punishment for rape) has been registered against the boy.

