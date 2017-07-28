BJP MLA booked for ‘swindling’ govt of funds

BJP MLA Anurag Singh was booked on Thursday for allegedly misappropriating state government grant meant for reimbursing fees of poor students at the O P Chaudhary Hospital and Research Centre. Singh is the chairperson of the institute.

Singh, however, claims that the issue pertains to 2009 when Chaudhary was the chairperson. The case was registered by the Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment’s inspector D S Rathor at the PGI police station in Lucknow.

The FIR has been lodged under IPC 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and 120-B(criminal conspiracy).

PGI Station Officer Brijesh Rai said the case pertains to “misappropriation of funds” by the institute’s dental college. He refused to share further contents of the FIR. He said Singh, college accountant Pankaj Kumar, and retired clerk Sudhir Sharma have been named.

“I was vice-chairman then (in 2009),” said Singh. “The executive power is with the chairperson. I became chairman only in February 2011 after Chaudhary’s death. I have not yet received the copy of the FIR to ascertain how my name has been included in it. The Social Welfare Department had asked for records, which we provided. As far as I know, the Vigilance had started its inquiry in 2015 and completed it in 2016. They did not seek any explanation from me or send any letter.”

Singh, the first-time MLA from Chunar seat in Mirzapur, is son of senior BJP leader and former state president Om Prakash Singh. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2009 Lok Sabha election from Mirzapur. In 2014, he failed to get the ticket from the seat, which went to BJP ally and Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel.

