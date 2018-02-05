Uttar Pradesh: BJP, cops spar over man’s arrest in extortion case

An inquiry has been ordered after a group of BJP workers allegedly created a ruckus at a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly Saturday night, demanding the release a 25-year-old man arrested for allegedly uploading an “objectionable” photograph of a woman on Facebook. The accused, Nitin Pandey, is reportedly related to a BJP worker. Denying that they made any attempt to get Pandey released, a party leader said some workers had merely gone to the police station to “verify the information”. He also accused a sub-inspector of “misbehaving” with one of them, demanding his suspension.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Quila police station, Kamlesh Kant Verma, said, “An FIR was lodged after the victim’s father filed a complaint alleging that Nitin Pandey uploaded an objectionable photograph of his daughter, who is married, on Facebook. Her father also claimed that Nitin had threatened his daughter earlier, and also demanded Rs 2 lakh from her.” The case was lodged under IPC sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation), as well as under the Information Technology Act, the SHO added.

“On Saturday night, a police team led by sub-inspector Manoj Mishra conducted a raid at Nitin’s house in Gulab Nagar, and caught the accused. He was brought to the police station. A few minutes later, around seven BJP leaders arrived and demanded Nitin’s release, alleging he was falsely implicated in the case. When police objected, a heated argument took place. A few minutes later, more BJP leaders arrived at the police station. They started alleging that Mishra had misbehaved with one of their leaders at the police station,” the SHO further said, adding that Nitin was produced in court on Sunday, and sent to judicial custody.

The situation was brought under control when senior police officers arrived and assured they would look into the matter. DK Thakur, IG, Bareilly Range, said, “The incident has been recorded in the general diary of Quila police station. SSP, Bareilly, Jogendra Kumar, has ordered an inquiry and action will be taken on the basis of its outcome.” “Sub-inspector Manoj Mishra has been removed from Quila police station and attached with Reserve Police Lines, Bareilly. On Sunday, Nitin was produced in court, which sent him to judicial custody,” he added.

When contacted, BJP’s Bareilly city vice-president Devendra Joshi said, “Workers of the party, led by Bareilly city’s general secretary Mohit Kapoor, had gone to Quila police station after coming to know that police had taken the younger brother of BJP worker Amit, with them.” “BJP workers had gone there to verify the information. Sub-inspector Manoj Mishra misbehaved with our leader Mohit Kapoor. We demanded his suspension and returned after senior police officials assured action,” he further said, adding that no attempt was made to get the accused released.

