Uttar Pradesh: Assistant passport officer held on corruption charge

Assistant Passport Officer (APO) Sudhakar Rastogi, posted at the Regional Passport Office in Lucknow, was arrested on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in corruption during the issuing of passports. Rastogi was arrested from his residence in Aishbagh and produced the same day before a court, which sent him to judicial custody, said IG (ATS) Aseem Arun.

According to an ATS official, the agency arrested Rastogi during an investigation into an FIR registered last month at the ATS police station, following which six persons were arrested for allegedly using fake documents to prepare passports and changing the category of general passports to ECNR (Emmigration Check Not Required).

The FIR was lodged on different charges including fraud. The police had also invoked passport act against the accused, from whom the agency had recovered 73 passports, laptops, computer printers and other forged documents. During the investigation, it was found that the racket was running in connivance with officials at the passport office, an ATS official said.

