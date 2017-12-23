Uttar Pradesh Assembly adjourned sine die: Opposition storms out over renaming of Ardh Kumbh

Opposition boycotted the last day of the Assembly on Thursday. Vishal Srivastav Opposition boycotted the last day of the Assembly on Thursday. Vishal Srivastav

THE WINTER Session of the state Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday, with SP and Congress members staging a walkout protesting against the renaming of Ardh Kumbh to Kumbh and Kumbh to Maha Kumbh under the Prayagraj Mela Authority Bill, which was passed by the House amid pandemonium. The Bill also calls for setting up an authority headed by the Allahabad commissioner for organising the Kumbh Mela.

SP and Congress MLAs unitedly targeted the BJP government over the Bill. Calling BJP “anti-Hindu” and “anti-religion” for proposing to change the names in the Bill, they first trooped into the Well of the House and later staged a walkout.

Demanding that the Bill be sent to a select committee for scrutiny, Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary claimed that Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad head Narendra Giri had informed him that on December 29, all sadhus would gather in Allahabad against the proposed changes.

Opposition parties, including BSP, maintained that a name associated with religious beliefs cannot be changed by the government. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said the chief minister was of the belief that “ardha” (half) has no significance and that the government has no intention of hurting religious sentiments. He claimed the government was taking steps to make better arrangements for pilgrims. “Naam badal jane se na aastha badal jati hai aur na phal badal jata hai (Faith and result don’t change with change in name),” said Khanna in reply to the Opposition’s claims that the step would hurt the sentiments of the “followers of Hindu religion”, as each Kumbh has its own significance and is observed based on astrology.

Asking the government to withdraw the Bill, Chaudhary said while BJP was so far raising “Hindu-Muslim issues”, the Opposition will now fight the battle of “Hindu vs Hindu”.

As Congress and SP MLAs trooped into the Well raising slogans like ‘Hindu virodhi yeh sarkar nahi chalegi’ and ‘dharma virodhi yeh sarkar nahi chalegi’, Chaudhary said: “Purano ko khandit kiya ja raha hai, vedon ko nakara ja raha hai (Puranas are being violated and Vedas neglected).” The MLAs then staged a walkout, demanding to know on what basis are the names being changed.

BSP Legislature Party leader Lalji Verma also supported the demand of sending the Bill to a select committee. He went on to point out a mistake in the language of the Bill, which was amended before it was taken up for voting.

When contacted, Narendra Giri, the head of the Akhara Parishad — the ruling body of all sadhus across the country — said at the December 29 meet, opinions would be taken on the validity of Ardh Kumbh being renamed as Kumbh. “No one has the right to change the name of this ancient cultural gathering. Who are we to change its name? We will discuss why the Yogi government took this decision and on what basis. The Ardh Kumbh is a legacy of Prayag, how can one change its very name?” he added.

Earlier, during the Question Hour in the Assembly, too, Congress and SP MLAs staged a walkout, alleging that farmers were being harassed in the name of checking illegal mining. They alleged that farmers are being asked to pay up even if they wanted to extract soil under the permissible limits from their own fields.

After the Opposition staged a walkout, BJP MLA Bairiya in Ballia, Surendra Singh, said: “Satta mein rehne wale logon ki bhi yeh samasya hai… gambhirta se lijiye… (This problem is even faced by people from the ruling party… take this seriously).”

Later, Suresh Khanna promised strict action, informing the House that extraction of 10 trolleys of soil from one’s own field in a year was allowed under the law.

