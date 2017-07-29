Asks adhoc teachers to stop violent stir, will look into matter: Yodi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File)

CHIEF MINISTER Yogi Adityanath on Friday appealed to shiksha mitras (adhoc teachers) to stop indulging in violent protests while assuring them that the government was concerned about their cause. The shiksa mitras launched an agitation across the state on Thursday after Supreme Court ordered quashing of their appointment as full-time teachers by the Akhilesh regime in 2014.

Speaking in the Council, Adityanath said that while the appointment of 1.72 lakh shiksha mitras was faulty, the government was studying the SC order and looking for ways to safeguard their future. While appealing to them to resume teaching instead of indulging in violence, the CM warned that if any innocent citizen fell victim to their violence, the state will have to take steps to maintain law and order.

Earlier, during Question Hour, Opposition members from SP, BSP and Congress protested in the House over the issue.

Leader of Opposition Ahmed Hasan alleged that shiksha mitras were subjected to lathicharge on Thursday in Gorakhpur and other places.”Frustrated over failing to get adjusted in government jobs, they are staging dharnas but the government has subjected them to barbaric lathi charge. Two have committed suicide so far,” he alleged.

Following this Opposition members moved to the Well of the House, raising slogans. Chairman Ramesh Yadav’s adjourned the House first for 20 minutes and then till noon. When House reassembled, Opposition continued their protest and was again adjourned for 30 minutes.

Since Budget Session of the Assembly was adjourned sine die on Thursday, all ministers were in the Council. When Opposition walked out and almost half of the benches were empty, some ministers and BJP members were asked to sit on the Opposition benches.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said that it had been better if Opposition members were present in the House. Adityanath said Opposition members walked out because “they could not dare to face the truth”.

