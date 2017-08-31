Arrested for ‘slapping’ constable: Cops ‘thrashed’ Mainpuri district convenor in custody, says HYV

A 30-year-old Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) district convenor, Brijesh Jadoon, was allegedly thrashed by policemen after he was arrested for “slapping a constable” following a heated exchange with him in Mainpuri district on Tuesday afternoon.

“HYV’s Mainpuri district president Vinay Chauhan had complained about policemen beating up Brijesh while he was being shifted to Bichhwan police station from Kurawali police station. I have asked Circle Officer of Karhal area to probe the matter and asked him to submit a report by tonight (Wednesday),” said Mainpuri SP Rajesh S. Action will be decided on the basis of the findings of the inquiry, he added.

On Wednesday, Brijesh was produced before a court after medical examination and the court remanded him to judicial custody. But, Brijesh requested for his medical examination again, following which the court ordered for his medical check-up, said Mainpuri ASP Om Prakash Singh.

“Brijesh was taken to the district hospital for the check-up where doctors admitted him,” said the ASP.

Chief Medical Superintendent of District Hospital A K Upadhyay said, “Brijesh has minor injuries on his body, but he has been admitted as he is complaining of internal injury. We are carrying out his complete examination.”

Denying any assault on Brijesh, SHO of Kurawali police station Brijveer Singh said the matter is related to a heated exchange between constable Lakhvinder and Brijesh on Tuesday afternoon during a religious procession in Kurawali town where police force was deployed.

While the procession was passing, Brijesh and his aide, who were on a motorcycle, came into the middle of the procession and people there objected to it. Constable Lakhvinder Singh, who was present there on duty, asked Brijesh to move away from the yatra. But, he started abusing the constable and also parked his motorcycle in the middle of the procession, the SHO claimed.

“Brijesh caught Lakhvinder by his collar and slapped him. People there intervened and Brijesh left from the scene,” the SHO added.

Later, constable Lakhvinder filed an FIR at Kurawali police station against Brijesh and aides under IPC sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

Brijesh was arrested on Tuesday evening and he was brought to Kurawali police station.

As HYV workers gathered at the police station and staged a protest demanding his release, Brijesh was shifted to Bichhwan police station to avoid any untoward incident, added the SHO.

HYV Mainpuri district president Vinay Chauhan alleged, “Policemen brutally thrashed Brijesh in police custody. Following the assault, Brijesh sustained injuries. I have complained about the assault to the district police chief.”

