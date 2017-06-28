After station, Mughalsarai municipal board to be named after Deendayal Upadhyay

Mughalsarai railway junction Mughalsarai railway junction

THE STATE cabinet on Tuesday decided to rename Mughalsarai Municipal Board after late Jan Sangh leader and BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay, paving the way for Mughalsarai to now be known as ‘Deendayal Nagar’.

The Cabinet also decided to rename Mughalsarai railway junction as Deendayal Nagar. It will now write to the Union Railways Ministry and Union Home Ministry in this regard. This comes days after the state government decided to rename Mughalsarai junction after Upadhyay.

After the cabinet meeting, government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma said that the upcoming Israel visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled in July first week will hold significance for Uttar Pradesh as a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between UP Jal Nigam and the Israel government during the visit.

Officers of UP Jal Nigam will be accompanying Modi during his Israel visit.

Sharma said that the MoU would facilitate UP Jal Nigam in getting technical support from Israel in improving water supply in the state so that drinking water could be available to every one. It will also help in restructuring of the department to improve its functioning. He further said that Israel has expertise in such works and the MoU would help in strengthening Jal Nigam, which is in a poor state at present.

The cabinet Tuesday approved certain rules related to compounding facility to traders, industrialists and restaurants having an annual turn over of upto Rs 75 lakh on cheaper rates of 1 per cent, 2 per cent and 5 per cent respectively, under Goods and Services Tax (GST) that will be rolled out from July 1. Rules were also approved related to registration of GST according to annual turn over of less or higher than Rs 20 lakh. Also, the rates of tax on different products under GST were also approved by the cabinet. Educational and health services along with essential goods have been exempted from purview of the tax.

Earlier, a workshop on GST was also organised in which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed all the ministers to visit various districts and hold seminars there on GST, besides addressing the media on the issue.

Sharma said that certain sections were trying to mislead people on GST and to prevent that, seminars and workshops would be addressed by ministers. They will explain how GST will serve the interest of the poor people. The ministers, during the seminars, will also highlight the achievements of Adityanath government in 100 days.

The cabinet also decided to legally abolish the provision of ‘Nyay Panchayat’ in the state. The government claimed that last ‘Nyay Panchayat’ was formed in the state in 1972 and it was active till 1980. The need of such panchayats has lost significance over time, the cabinet decided.

Sharma also said that the government has made an appeal to the people not to take law into their hands. He said that the government and police are proactive in checking crimes. “Apradh ki ghatnayen jo ho rahi hain…woh virasat me mili hain…inpar bhi hum niyantran karne ka prayas kar rahe hain (Crime incidents that are happening, we have inherited from the past. We are trying to curb such incidents),” he said.

