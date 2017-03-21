Uttar Pradesh: Additional Advocate General resigns, cites personal reasons

A day after swearing-in of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Imran Ullah resigned from his post on Monday. Ullah cited personal reasons for his resignation. “I have my personal reasons for opting for the resignation. I want to continue my private practice now,” he added.

Advocate General Vijay Bahadur had already submitted his resignation to Governor Ram Naik on March 11 when the state Assembly polls results were announced and BJP got absolute majority. Singh also cited personal reasons for his resignation.

Talking to The Indian Express, Singh claimed that his resignation was verbally accepted by the Governor who asked him to continue his work until an appropriate person is given the charge.

Singh, who was the senior advocate of Allahabad High Court and a former BSP MP, had been appointed as the Advocate General in September, 2014.

