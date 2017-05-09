Uttar Pradesh: 19-year-old commits suicide over ‘eve-teasing’

A 19-year-old girl on Sunday allegedly committed suicide in Muskura area of Hamirpur district after she was “eve-teased” by a relative in her village.

The 20-year-old accused was arrested on charge of abetment of suicide on Monday. He was produced before the court, which sent him to judicial custody. Muskara police Station House Officer M P Tripathi said: “Some relatives and locals have claimed that the girl was raped. But her parents have not lodged a complaint in this regard. To verify the allegations, vaginal swab of the girl has been collected during postmortem. It is being sent for a lab examination.”

He added that on Sunday morning, the girl’s family found that she had locked herself in a room on the second floor of the house. “Her father and others broke into the room to find her hanging from the ceiling. No suicide note was recovered from the room,” said Tripathi.

The father told the police that the deceased was upset, as the accused used to pass obscene remarks at her.

“They had admonished the accused several times but he did not stop, following which, his daughter ended her life, the father has claimed,” said the SHO.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now