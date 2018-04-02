Uttar Pradesh: 16-year-old girl gangraped as brother, friend flee after attack

A 16-year-old girl was gangraped last week in UP’s Sitapur district after her brother and his friend fled on being attacked by a group of seven, police said on Sunday.

The matter came to light only on Saturday when someone alerted the 181 women helpline number, who in turn counselled them and told them to lodge a case. A medical examination later confirmed sexual assault, police said. So far, six persons have been arrested.

“On March 27, around 9 pm the girl, her 18-year-old brother and his friend, also 18, were returning from a fair in Sandana police station area. According to the brother, they were walking to their grandparents’ house, around 2 km from the fair venue, when seven men started misbehaving with the girl. He said they tried to resist, but the molesters started beating them with sticks,” said Subhash Singh, Sadana police station officer.

The brother and his friend reportedly fled to the fair but did not raise an alarm as they were shaken by the attack, police said.

“Meanwhile, the girl said that after her brother fled, the seven took her to a nearby garden and raped her. They then left after threatening her not to speak of the incident. The girl returned home only at around 1.30 am,” the Station Officer added.

“An FIR was registered against seven unidentified people on Saturday under relevant IPC sections and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” said Singh.

