Uttar Pradesh: 13-yr-old dies in cylinder explosion at madrasa

A 13-YEAR-OLD boy died in an explosion at a residential madrasa, where he used to study, in City Kotwali area of Amroha district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Shadab. Police claimed the blast occurred when a gas cylinder, in which Shadab was preparing food, caught fire and later exploded.

“Shadab’s father Chowdhary Shubhan Khan has lodged a complaint, stating that his son died in an accidental cylinder blast at the madrasa in Rajaak village,” City Kotwali police Senior Sub-Inspector Rakesh Kumar said. ENS

