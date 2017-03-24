Uttar Pradesh: 12 slaughterhouses sealed, 43 booked for ‘cattle smuggling’

As part of its statewide operation launched to check cattle smuggling and illegal slaughter, the Uttar Pradesh Police have sealed 12 “illegal” slaughterhouses and also arrested 43 persons in connection with 27 cases lodged against 60 alleged cattle smugglers.

A DGP headquarters spokesperson said that DGP Javeed Ahmed had directed officials to initiate action against the slaughterhouses being run “illegally” as well as “illegal smuggling of milch animals and cow progeny for slaughter”.

Police said that while eight illegal slaughterhouses were sealed in Meerut zone, two each were sealed in Bareilly and Varanasi zones.

Meerut SSP J Ravinder Goud said the cases against slaughterhouses in Meerut were registered for various violations noticed by the officials of civic bodies and pollution board.

On Wednesday, Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar had issued a government order asking officials to inspect all slaughterhouses and ensure action to close those operating illegally. He had also asked the officials to initiate action against those found guilty of violations.

Bhatnagar had further directed officials to form a 10-member committee headed by the District Magistrate in every district and asked it submit a report to the government within seven days on several points including the number of animals coming to each slaughterhouse, availability of cattle in the district and the shortcomings in the functioning of slaughterhouses as per various government rules, orders and laws.

He also asked them to ensure that the slaughterhouses were not operating close to residential areas or religious places.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now