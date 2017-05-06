Latest News

Uttar Pradesh: 12 injured in clash over land dispute

Sharp weapons and lathis were used by both the groups involving in the clash.

By: PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Published:May 6, 2017 3:57 pm

 

Land Dispute, Clash, family fight, Uttar Pradesh News, muzaffarnagar news, Uttar Pradesh News, Indian Express news, India News The clash broke out yesterday between two families over the allotment of a government land

At least 12 persons, including five women, were injured when a clash broke out between two families over a land dispute at Bhura village in Shamli district, police said on Saturday. The clash broke out yesterday between two families over the allotment of a government land, police said, adding that sharp weapons and lathis were used by both the groups.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital, police said, adding that security has been tightened in the village. Both the families belong to the same community.

