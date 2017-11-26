Urban Local Body elections: 2nd phase today, on menu— high-stakes

Polling officials collecting EVMs in Lucknow on Saturday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Polling officials collecting EVMs in Lucknow on Saturday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

AS THE state gears up for the second phase of the urban local body polls on Sunday, the prestige of several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be at stake. The six municipal corporations, which will go to polls are Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Mathura, Allahabad, Lucknow and Varanasi. While BJP had won the mayoral seats from Varanasi, Ghaziabad and Lucknow the last four times, it has never had a mayor in Allahabad. Mathura, meanwhile, is a new municipal corporation where a mayor will be elected for the first time.

In all, 25 districts will vote on Sunday (see box). In PM’s Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi, BJP leaders have been appealing for votes on the development and cleanliness agenda of the party. The Opposition, on the other hand, is trying to woo voters on issues such as “lack of cleanliness and traffic congestion”.

BJP has fielded Mridula Jaiswal, daughter-in-law of late Shankar Prasad Jaiswal, a former MP. While the local RSS cadre is helping Jaiswal in the election, she is set to face stiff competition from SP’s Sadhana Gupta and Congress’ Shalini.

“We are focusing on corporator elections because a majority will be required in the municipality to get development proposals passed. The local RSS unit, with party workers, have been campaigning for party candidates,” said a RSS leader in Varanasi. While Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had addressed two rallies in Varanasi, deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya had taken out a road show.

“If BJP looses Varanasi, it will send an adverse message for BJP and the prime minister ahead of the Gujarat polls,” said a BJP leader. Lucknow, meanwhile, is the Lok Sabha constituency of Rajnath Singh. The Union home minister had addressed a workers’ meet in support of party nominee Satyukta Bhatiya, who hails from a family associated with the RSS. Adityanath had also addressed five rallies and one traders’ meet in her support.

Bhatiya is likely to face a stiff challenge from Congress’s Prema Awasthi, SP’s Meera Vardha, BSP’s Bulbul Godiyal and AAP’s Priyanka Maheshwari. While Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma had been the city mayor, four MLAs and two MLCs from Lucknow are ministers in the Adityanath government. They have all campaigned for the BJP nominee.

Sunday will also see polling SP bastions of Etawah and Mainpuri. While SP national president Akhilesh Yadav has stayed away from campaigning, the party has fielded candidates on party symbol first time.

Likewise, BSP too has fielded candidate on its symbol for the first time. Muslim voters would play a crucial role in the elections in Muzaffarnagar, Amroha, Rampur, Aligarh, Bahraich and Bhadohi districts.

