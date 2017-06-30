UPSIDC: Now, register complaints through WhatsApp, email

IN AN attempt towards image makeover, the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC) — facing probes over alleged land scams — has come up with an email ID and a WhatsApp number, where people can lodge complaints.

While the email ID is reportcorruption@upsidc.com, the WhatsApp number, 9450383078, is being touted as the “anti-corruption” helpline.

UPSIDC has also decided to give “penalty points” to officers for sitting on files after a set time period. Action will be taken against officers with maximum penalty points at the end of the month.

“One can see it as a image changing exercise. There used to be complaints about different land related issues, including allegations of officials accepting bribe. Thus, we decided to set up a proper system for the people to register complaints with us. The Email ID and the WhatsApp number are a part of the same,” said UPSIDC Managing Director Ranveer Prasad.

Maintaining that UPSIDC will soon start the system of “penalty points”, he added: “In some cases, time is taken due to genuine reasons but there have also been complaints about delay in pursuing files. Thus, the corporation is setting a deadline for particular types of files. If an officer fails to clear a file during that duration, he will be given a penalty point.”

The corporation, which has also started the process of online allotment of land, claims to have a land bank of around 43,000 acres across the state. Prasad said UPSIDC has already made the data of vacant industrial lands available online on the website onlineupsidc.com.

