UPCOC Bill hits roadblock in Legislative Council, sent to select committee for scrutiny

A day after it was passed in the state Assembly, the Uttar Pradesh Control of Organised Crime Bill (UPCOCB), 2017, on Friday hit a roadblock in the Legislative Council where the ruling BJP does not enjoy majority, and was sent to the select committee for scrutiny.

The Bill was placed in the Council by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, after which members of the Samajwadi Party (SP), BSP and Congress proposed that it be sent to the select committee. Of the Council’s 100 members, majority (61) are from SP, while BJP has 13 members, BSP has 9, Congress has 2 and RLD has 1.

Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who was also present in the Council during the discussion and voting on Friday, said that the proposed law has been brought in to “fool the public” and “aims to silence political opponents”. He further alleged that public was being cheated in the name of improving law and order through this proposed law.

PTI quoted him as saying that from the intentions of the government, it does not appear that the people of the state will get justice after the UPCOC Bill is passed.

“It has been brought to threaten the Opposition. We will protest against it from the legislature to the streets,” the former chief minister told reporters, according to PTI.

Leader of Opposition in the Council, SP Leader Ahmed Hassan, along with BSP leader Sunil Singh, Congress party leader Deepak Singh supported the proposal to send the Bill to the select committee. Maurya said that had the previous (SP) government used ‘DIAL-100’ properly, such a situation regarding law and order would not have arisen. He added that his government plans to take action against corrupt people for the first time through this law and that it was not aimed against political leaders. He claimed that a “wrong message” about the Bill was being circulated in the public.

Requesting the opposition parties to retract their proposal demanding further scrutiny, the deputy CM said that the proposed law was for the benefit of public and was not against political workers, but against criminals.

Apart from the UPCOC Bill, the Uttar Pradesh Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2017, was also sent to the Council’s select committee after a voice vote.

PTI adds: Asked about the state government’s decision to withdraw 20,000 political cases, Akhilesh said cases with serious charges were lodged against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy also.

“Will the chief minister sign the file pertaining to withdrawal of cases against the deputy CM?” he asked.

Reacting to the SP chief’s comments, Cabinet minister and government spokesman Sidharth Nath Singh said, “Akhilesh Yadav should say why he is afraid of the UPCOCA…He should know that court orders have come on cases pending against the chief minister.”

“The cases lodged out of political vendetta will be withdrawn. This is for everyone irrespective of their party affiliations,” he said.

The Council was adjourned sine die.

