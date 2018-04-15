UP: Village head’s brother-in-law killed, mob torches main accused’s house

One person was arrested in connection with the murder on Saturday. Police suspect an old enmity as the reason for the attack. Representational Image One person was arrested in connection with the murder on Saturday. Police suspect an old enmity as the reason for the attack. Representational Image

A day after a village head’s brother-in-law was found murdered in Pratapgarh district, her supporters went on a rampage, torching the home of the prime accused and vandalising two shops belonging to other accused, in Jethwara police station area on Saturday.

One person was arrested in connection with the murder on Saturday. Police suspect an old enmity as the reason for the attack. On Friday evening, Israr Hussain, the brother-in-law of Rubina Bano, the village head of Deeh Mehandi, was attacked near the Loni river by seven persons. Hussain’s throat was slit using a sharp-edged weapon, causing his death, said police.

A murder case has been lodged against one Kadir and his brother Talib, their associates Shahzad and Sattu, all belonging to Khatwara village in Jethwara area, and three others. Police arrested one Zakir on Saturday, while the others were absconding. A butcher’s knife and blood soaked clothes were recovered from Kadir and Talib’s home, police said.

“Israr Husain of Deeh Mehandi village had gone to relieve himself near the Loni river in the adjacent Kathwara village when a group of people caught and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons at around 7.30 pm. They slit his throat, causing his death on the spot. His body was later spotted by local residents, who informed the victim’s family and the police,” said Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Kumar Singh.

He further said that on Saturday morning, a mob of local residents attacked the house of Tahir (father of Kadir and Talib) and set it on fire before vandalising two shops near the house. Tahir has been detained for questioning, a police officer said.

SHO of Jethwara police station, Ashok Kumar said, “A mob from Deeh Mehandi village reached the house of Kadir after coming to know that the police have recovered the murder weapon and blood stained clothes from there. They first damaged the property and later set it on fire. Inmates of the house had already left. They later vandalised a salon belonging to one of the accused, Sattu, and another shop adjacent to it,” the SHO added.

When contacted, Israr’s brother and Bano’s husband, Nawab Hussain, said, “We do not know why they killed my brother. These people run an illegal trade of cattle meat and my brother had opposed it earlier. That might be the reason behind the attack.” Hussain added that he runs a licensed slaughterhouse in the local market.

No FIR had been lodged in connection with the arson incident, police said.

