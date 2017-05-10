UP govt to create two new municipal corporations ahead of local body polls

The state government on Tuesday decided to create two new municipal corporations — Ayodhya Nagar Nigam and Mathura-Vrindavan Nagar Nigam. Following the decision, which was taken in a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the total number of municipal corporations in the state has increased to 16. Elections for the mayoral post of the new corporations will be held during the upcoming local body polls.

The upgradation involved more funds towards infrastructure development from the state and Centre for the towns involved. The government will also appoint municipal commissioners there.

After the Cabinet meeting, minister and government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma told mediapersons that the municipal boards of Faizabad and Ayodhya would be merged to create Ayodhya Nagar Nigam. He said people have faith in lord Ram, and devotees from across the world visit Ayodhya. The decision to create the Ayodhya municipal corporation is aimed at developing infrastructure in the town, he added.

Similarly, Mathura and Vrindavan were merged as both are religious sites, and a large number of devotees visit them every year, Sharma said. Mathura and Vrindavan lack adequate cleanliness and toilets, he added.

In another decision, the government has decided to regulate street vendors by implementing UP Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Rules 2017. Cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh said street vendors’ committees would be formed in urban local bodies, and the municipal commission or executive officers in the local bodies will head them.

One-third of the members in the committee will reportedly be women, OBCs and SCs, and street vendors will be registered.

Children below the age of 14 would not be allowed to register, Singh said, adding the government will launch a programme in June-July to motivate those children to go to school.

