UP urban local body poll review: BJP holds meetings to identify workers who went against candidates

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath celebrating victory in urban local body elections at state party head office in Lucknow. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastav) Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath celebrating victory in urban local body elections at state party head office in Lucknow. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastav)

Less than a week after the urban local body poll results, the state BJP has started holding meetings to identify its leaders and workers who had “opposed” party candidates during the elections. It has also decided to take “stern action” against those who contested as “rebels” (Independents) and lost.

Sources said the exercise was aimed at pre-empting anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha elections. In the civic polls, the BJP won 14 mayor seats, 596 municipal corporators, 70 chairpersons, 922 members in nagar palika, 100 chairpersons and 664 ward members in nagar panchayats. It had fielded candidates on 624 seats of mayors/chairpersons, of which 184 won while 440 candidates lost. Among the 7,414 candidates BJP fielded for posts of corporators and members of palika and panchayats, only 2,182 won while 5,232 nominees faced defeat.

Sources said the BJP leadership had got wind of “anti-party activities” by some active workers during the elections, which could have be one of the reasons behind the party’s defeat on a large number of seats. Moreover, a majority of party workers contesting as Independents had affected BJP candidates adversely, sources said. The party has also been collecting numbers of workers who contested as Independents and won.

The party has allegedly asked all its candidates to send in names of workers who had gone against them during the election or contested as “rebels”. These names will be reviewed at by BJP’s six regional units — Paschim, Braj, Awadh, Kanpur-Bundelkhand, Kashi and Gorakhpur. Opinions of the party in-charge of local bodies concerned will also be taken during the review.

“BJP reviews the results and its performance after elections. Based on the role of party workers, their promotion or demotion is decided. Showcause notices will be issued to the workers against whom complaints of indiscipline are received and further action will be decided according to their replies,” said Rakesh Tripathi, BJP state spokesperson. Party members found guilty could face suspension or expulsion, said sources.

“If anyone found guilty of indiscipline tenders an apology, the party would take note of the request after considering the individual’s contribution in the past. If someone does not tender an apology, they will face action,” said a BJP leader.

After declaration of candidates, the party had engaged its senior leaders in every district unit to meet those who were denied tickets to convince them “in the interest of the party”. BJP had also deputed an in-charge for every local body to monitor the election and supervise activities of local workers.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App