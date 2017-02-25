UP: Transgenders clash over territory dispute; 2 injured

At least two transgenders were injured in a clash that erupted between two groups over territory dispute in Shamli district in UP, police said on Saturday.

The incident occured on Friday in Kairana town when some of the rival group members barged into Babli’s house and started beating her over receiving a gift from what they claimed was their area, a police official said.

“Those injured, including Babli, have been shifted to a hospital,” he said. “A case has been registered against five transgenders including Naging, Rubi, Bent, Reshma and Budhdhi. All of them are absconding,” SHO Umesh Rotiya said.