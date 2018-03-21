UP: Tractor-trolley falls off railway bridge, four dead

Mangled remains of the tractor-trolley Tuesday. (Vishal Srivastav) Mangled remains of the tractor-trolley Tuesday. (Vishal Srivastav)

Four people died and 51 others, including an infant, were injured when a tractor-trolley lost control and fell off a railway bridge in Dubagga area of Lucknow on Tuesday morning. Among the injured, 28 are aged below 16 years. Barring the infant, who is on ventilator, all others are in stable condition.

Police said they suspect that the driver, who was also killed in the accident, fell asleep at the wheel. All 58 passengers were from the Bachharja Pur village of Kannauj district and returning from the Dewa Sharif in Barabanki.

“The accident took place at around 11 am when the tractor-trolley lost control and fell off the Dubagga railway bridge ahead of the Budhheshwar crossing. Police soon reached the spot and the injured were taken to the King George Medical University (KGMU) trauma centre where four people, including three women, succumbed to injuries,” said Station House Officer of Para police station, Akhilesh Chandra Pandey. Later in the day, seven of the injured were sent to Balrampur Hospital.

A police officer carries an infant rescued from the accident site. (Vishal Srivastav) A police officer carries an infant rescued from the accident site. (Vishal Srivastav)

The deceased have been identified as Furkan Ahmad (30), Rukhsana (50), Kaisari (32) and Suraiya (54). Alambagh Circle Officer (CO) Sanjeev Sinha said three children were the only passengers who had survived without any injuries. The injured infant, who is said to be in serious condition, is on ventilator at the KGMU trauma centre, he added.

“The passengers were returning from a day-long trip to the shrine. The driver, who had had no sleep for the past one day, fell asleep while driving,” the CO said. Conveying his condolences to the family of the deceased, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday declared an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh to each family and financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

