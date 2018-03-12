UP: Three jailed undertrials post selfie on Facebook, FIR lodged

Muzaffarnagar jail officials conducted a search and recovered a mobile phone. Muzaffarnagar jail officials conducted a search and recovered a mobile phone.

A SELFIE of three undertrials taken inside Muzaffarnagar district jail and uploaded on Facebook prompted prison authorities to get an FIR lodged in the matter on Saturday evening.

The photograph had gone viral two days ago after it was uploaded via the Facebook account of one of the undertrials, Vijay Malik. On discovering the same, Muzaffarnagar jail officials conducted a search and recovered a mobile phone. All three undertrials were questioned as well.

“A detailed report on the matter has been sent to the state prison department in Lucknow,” said Superintendent of Muzaffarnagar district jail AK Saxena. “Vijay is in jail over an attempt to murder charge since the past three months. The other two persons seen in the photograph are Mohit and Sachin, who are facing murder charges,” he added.

According to the police, Vijay Malik told jail authorities that one Nandu, who was released from the prison on bail last month, had “thrown in” the mobile phone from outside the boundary wall recently.

On Jailor AK Tripathi’s complaint, an FIR was lodged against Vijay Malik and Nandu under the Prisons Act at Nai Mandi police station. Police are probing the role of the other two jailed undertrials seen in the photograph too.

According to Saxena, they came to know about the photograph from local people and initiated an inquiry immediately after verifying the same.

Mohit and Vijay are lodged in barrack no. 16A, while Sachin was staying in barrack no.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App