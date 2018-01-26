UP: Three arrested for ‘shooting at medical officer’ during robbery bid

One of the three fired at Mishra and the bullet hit his stomach. (Representational) One of the three fired at Mishra and the bullet hit his stomach. (Representational)

Three youths were arrested on Thursday for shooting at and injuring the Mahoba district hospital’s chief medical superintendent during an attempt to rob his house. Mahoba police arrested three youths identified as Tinku, Dilli Gate and Chandan on charges of attempt to murder and robbery on Thursday. The three were found to have a criminal history, including charges of murder and robbery, police said.

The trio had on Tuesday night broken into R P Mishra’s residence in Mahoba town and shot at him when he resisted their attempt to rob the house. “The three were not aware that it was the chief medical superintendent’s house,” CO (city) Jitender Dubey said.

“The three were carrying country-made pistols. They had identified the house because they knew it had a few residents. They broke into the house late on Tuesday night. Mishra was awake at the time and confronted them, leading to the incident,” Dubey said.

One of the three fired at Mishra and the bullet hit his stomach. They fled from the scene without robbing anything while Mishra was rushed to the district hospital where he is stated to be out of danger and his condition is said to be stable, police said.

