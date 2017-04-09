UP: Teenager’s burning body found, cops hunt for ‘killer father’ after wife lodges complaint

The Shahjahanpur Police are trying to trace the owner of a private intermediate college in Puwayan police station area for allegedly killing his teenage daughter and later burning the body on the college campus on Thursday night.

Rekha, his estranged wife, on Friday had lodged an FIR against him, his father Ram Kumar (56) and Neeraj Yadav, a teacher in the college, for the alleged crime. While Kumar was arrested and produced before court, which sent him to jail, Yadav too is yet to be arrested.

Police sources said Rekha had informed them of a fire in the college campus on Thursday night. On investigating, they discovered the burnt body of 16-year-old Shalini.

The postmortem examination, however, could not determine the exact cause of death. The viscera was preserved for further lab examination.

Manoj ran Rajdhani Public Intermediate College at Bhilawa village and lived in the campus along with his three children Shalini (16), Nikhil (15) and Peehu (6), and his father Ram Kumar. The couple have been living separately since almost a year.

Ashok Kumar Pal, SHO, Puwayan police station, said, “Rekha alleged in her complaint that Shalini used to speak in favour of her following which Manoj assaulted her frequently. On Thursday, Rekha claimed, Manoj’s neighbour called her to inform that Shalini had been taken to doctor for treatment in the afternoon and suspected that she was dead. Late evening same neighbour called her to inform about flames from college campus.”

The SHO added, Manoj escaped from another gate of the college building when the police arrived but his father was arrested. Police recovered a bottle of “poison” from the house.

Rekha took custody of Peehu, while Nikhil was taken by Manoj’s relative to Lakhimpur Kheri, police said.

