UP: Seven-year-old raped, found bleeding in Shahjahanpur

An FIR was lodged against an unidentified person under IPC section 376 (rape) and section 3/4 POCSO.

The Police are on the lookout for a man who raped a seven-year-old Dalit girl in Shahjahanpur district in the early hours of Saturday.

The girl had been sleeping in the open just outside her home, which was a venue for a wedding at the time of the incident, said police. She was found unconscious, bleeding from her private parts and was rushed to the district hospital for treatment. Her medical report is awaited.

“Her condition is stable,” said Pravesh Singh, Ramchandra Mission police station house officer. “The incident occurred at around 1.30 am. The victim told us that a man, who she could not recognise, woke her up and asked her to take him to her father. The last thing the girl remembers is going with him to look for her father.”

An FIR was lodged against an unidentified person under IPC section 376 (rape) and section 3/4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Circle officer, City, Sumit Shukla said they were trying to identify the accused.

“We suspect that a guest (at the wedding) may have raped her, he added.

