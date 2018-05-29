UP selects seven lowest bidders for showcase expressway project

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

A year after it cancelled tenders awarded to six firms during the previous Samajwadi Party regime to develop the 354-km Purvanchal Expressway between Lucknow and Ghazipur, the Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has selected seven lowest bidders for a final evaluation after a fresh tender process.

Work is expected to begin after three or four months, after the bids, after evaluation, is approved by the Cabinet before the final agreements are signed.

Purvanchal Expressway is one of most ambitious infrastructure projects of the state government, which it plans to promote before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Another proposed project — Bundelkhand Expressway — is in preliminary stage.

Purvanchal Expressway has been divided into eight “packages”, or segments, to connect Lucknow, Barabanki, Faizabad, Ambedkarnagar, Amethi, Sultanpur, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur. Lowest bidders for each of the eight packages are: NCC Ltd for package 1, Apco Infratech (package 2), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (packages 3 and 5), PNC Infratech (package 4), Gayatri Projects (package 6), Afcons Infrastructure (package 7) and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (package 8).

