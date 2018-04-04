UP: Probe ‘debunks’ rape, woman tries to kill self outside CM home

Woman allegedly tried to immolate herself near residence of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, admitted to hospital. (ANI Twitter) Woman allegedly tried to immolate herself near residence of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, admitted to hospital. (ANI Twitter)

A 32-year-old Barabanki woman tried to immolate herself near the chief minister residence in Lucknow on Monday alleging that the police slapped “weaker” charges against those people who allegedly raped her.

Police, however, said their previous investigation based on which they had slapped the charge had revealed that she had not been raped and instead filed a fake case over a monetary dispute. Since the self-immolation attempt, however, SP (Barabanki) has been asked to review the matter.

The suicide attempt happened at half-past-noon at the chauraha near the CM’s residence. She suffered 40 per cent burns and is being treated at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital here. Police said that doctors have determined her condition to be stable and out of danger.

According to police, a case was registered following a court order on January 20 against two persons, including a woman’s relative on charge of molestation. Later, she had alleged rape in her statement before the magistrate. However, referring the call data record (CDR) of the named accused and statements from the locals, on Saturday, police filed a chargesheet on charge of criminal breach of trust, the police added.

“In her complaint, she had alleged that on September 2 last year, the maternal uncle of her husband, and another unidentified person raped her. During our inquiry, we scanned the CDR of the mobile phones of the accused to find he was not present in or around the area mentioned in the complaint. Even the locals said the allegation was false,” said Asandara police station officer, Dhirendra Kumar Verma. “Medical reports were inconclusive on rape.”

“We found that in 2016, the uncle and the woman’s husband had purchased a truck with a bank loan. When they failed to pay EMI, the bank seized the truck. The couple filed the fake rape case to force the uncle to repay what he owed them. When we got to know this, we filed the chargesheet against the uncle under IPC section 406 (criminal breach of trust),” said Verma.

Additional Director General (ADG), Lucknow zone, Rajeev Krishna said, he has asked the SP of Barabanki to review the whole matter. “There won’t be any action right now (against police). As per the CrPC and the law, the investigating officer (IO) is the authority to decide.”

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App