UP polls: Congress to contest from Rae Bareli’s Sareni seat against SP

The alliance with the Samajwadi Party is the Congress’s latest move — earlier efforts include outreaches in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Bihar. Express file The alliance with the Samajwadi Party is the Congress’s latest move — earlier efforts include outreaches in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Bihar. Express file

THE CONGRESS on Thursday announced its third list of 29 candidates for UP elections, including three candidates for Rae Bareli and two for Amethi Lok Sabha constituencies. So far, Congress had maintained that it would contest all the 10 seats in both districts. This, despite it being decided during seat-sharing talks between SP and Congress that they would contest five each.

The party on Thursday fielded Ashok Singh from Sareni in Rae Bareli — though SP has already announced the candidature of its sitting MLA from the seat. It also gave the ticket to Rae Bareli Sadar to newcomer Aditi Singh — daughter of five-time MLA from the seat — Akhilesh Singh and Rakesh Singh from Harchandpur.

In Amethi, it fielded sitting MLA Radhey Shyam Kanaujia from Jagdishpur reserved seat and Vinod Mishra from Tiloi. While Congress won Tiloi in 2012 UP polls, its MLA Mohd Muslim had left the party a few months to join BSP. Congress has declared candidates on only these two seats in Amethi, which it had won in 2012.

Earlier, SP had named candidates on five seats in Amethi and Rae Bareli: Sitting MLAs Gayatri Prajapati from Amethi, Rakesh Pratap Singh from Gauriganj (Rae Bareli), Asha Kishore from Salon (Amethi), Manoj Kumar Pandey from Unchahar (Rae Bareli) and Devendra Pratap Singh from Sareni. While Congress had also given Sushil Pasi the ticket from Bachharawan reserved seat in Rae Bareli earlier, his candidature was put on hold.

Besides the five seats in these two districts, Congress on Monday also gave ticket to its six sitting MLAs. Besides Radhey Shyam from Jagdishpur, they are Akhilesh Pratap Singh (Rudrapur), Lalitesh Pati Tripathi (Marihan), Ajay Rai (Pinda in Varanasi), Nadeem Javed (Jaunpur) and Ajay Kumar Lallu (Tamukhi Raj).

B L Khabari, a founder member of BSP who joined Congress recently, was fielded from Mehroni reserved seat. The party also fielded former MPs like Rajaram Pal (Maharajpur), Kamal Kishore (Khajani reserved) and Rajesh Kumar Mishra (Varanasi South).

So far, Congress has officially declared declared 97 candidates. It has changed its Chail candidate and put the Bachharawan reserved seat nominee on hold. Thus, out of its share of 105 seats in the alliance, Congress has to field candidates for 10 more seats. In 2012 polls, while Congress had won two seats in Amethi, SP won seven. The tenth seat went to Akhilesh Singh on a Peace Party ticket.