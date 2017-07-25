UP: Police to invoke NSA against rape accused

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Allahabad police have decided to invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against an accused facing charges of rape and attempt to murder. The accused, Sanjay Hela, was arrested three days ago. The alleged rape and murder attempt took place in the Civil Lines area on July 20. The victim was a 20-year-old domestic help.

A senior police officer said the case does not have the features necessary for invoking NSA. “There is no law and order problem and neither is there public disaffection as a result of this incident,” the officer said. However, he added, “invoking the NSA is the sole discretion of the SSP and the DM of the district”.

SSP Sureshrao A Kulkarni said: “The crime, committed during the day, has triggered a scare among local residents. It might also spark a protest. So we are going to invoke NSA when the accused applies for bail.” We feel he might pose a threat to public safety.”

The act, usually invoked by central or state governments in cases whereby security, defence or foreign relations of the country are compromised, also applies to cases where maintenance of public order is disrupted.

