UP Police seize plot of NIA dy SP murder accused

The Bijnor police on Saturday seized a plot allegedly purchased using money robbed from a bank by an accused in the murder case of NIA deputy SP Tanzeel Ahmed and his wife Farzana. The couple was shot dead near their native village in Syohara police station area on April 2 last year.

The accused — a historysheeter identified as Rizwan — had been chargesheeted in the murder case along with four others including prime accused Muneer. Rizwan is presently out on bail. “Muneer and his gang had robbed Rs 1.5 crore from an ATM in North Delhi’s Roop Nagar locality in November 2014. Muneer had told police that he had given Rs 30 lakh from the money to Rizwan and the latter had purchased a plot with the money in Shahpur locality in December 2015,” said Dharampal Singh, SHO of Syohara police station.

The police verified Muneer’s statement from the revenue records at Dhampur tehsil and found that Rizwan had purchased the plot at the same time. The police prepared a report claiming that the concerned property owned by Rizwan was purchased with money acquired in a robbery, which was sent to the district magistrate. “After obtaining permission from district administration, the police initiated action under the UP Gangsters’ Act on Saturday…The cost of the plot is about Rs 50 lakh,” said Additional Superintendent of Police, Bijnor, Dinesh Singh.

