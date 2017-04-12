UP: Month after election debacle, Congress to hold review at divisional level

A month after facing a rout in the Assembly elections where it could win just seven seats, the Congress has decided to hold a post-poll divisional-level review with its cadre on April 15 and 16. While a review of six divisions of western UP — Meerut, Saharanpur, Muradabad, Agra, Aligarh and Bareilly — would take place in Delhi on April 15, the remaining 12 divisions will be evaluated in Lucknow on April 16. AICC General Secretary in-charge of the state Ghulam Nabi Azad and state party president Raj Babbar would both be part of the exercise, confirmed Congress spokesperson Virendra Madan.

Babbar had held a brief review earlier, but it was only with the candidates. However, there was a demand from district units for a discussion with senior leaders on the reasons for the poll debacle. According to sources, some of the leaders had communicated to the party high command that no one bothered to conduct a discussion after the results.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now