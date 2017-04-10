UP: Man burnt alive in car in Gorakhpur district

A man in his thirties was burnt alive when the car he was in caught fire on Sunday afternoon in Sahajanwa police station area of Gorakhpur district. Police could not establish the cause of the fire and have launched a probe. Although a police traced the owner of the car as Nitin Agarwal, and his family too confirmed the identity from his ring, a DNA test has been ordered to firmly establish identity.

Station Officer of Sahajanwa police station Pramod Tripathi said they were informed by a local resident at around noon that a car had caught fire at Tenwa village. A police team and a fire tender rushed to the spot. The body was sent for postmortem.

“Owner of the vehicle has been identified as Nitin Agarwal who owned a jewellery shop. His family claimed that Nitin had heated argument with his uncle over some family issue today morning. Later, Nitin left home in his car. We are investigating whether it is a suicide case or a technical error that caused the fire,” said Pramod.

