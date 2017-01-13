UP, Lucknow coldest in past three years

Heavy fog in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Source: PTI/Nand Kumar) Heavy fog in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Source: PTI/Nand Kumar)

Large parts of Uttar Pradesh continued to reel under severe cold on Friday with the state capital Lucknow witnessing the coldest day in the past three years, recording a low of 0.1 degrees Celsius.

MeT office in Lucknow said cold to severe cold wave occurred at isolated places over the state and sunshine in the afternoon failed to provide any respite to the people.

Watch what else is in the news

Night temperature fell in Gorakhpur division and changed little in the remaining divisions of the state, they said. The temperature was below normal in Gorakhpur, Faizabad, Kanpur, Varanasi, Allahabad, Lucknow, Bareilly, Moradabad, Agra and Meerut divisions of the state.

Lucknow remained the coldest place in the state with 0.1 degrees Celsius although other places were also not far behind,they said, adding the state capital had faced similar conditions in 2013.

According to MeT Director, J P Gupta, similar conditions are likely to prevail for another couple of days after which there will be some respite, which will however be shortlived. MeT office said dense fog was very likely at few places in the next 24 hours.