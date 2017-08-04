UP IPS body moots think tank for better police management

The Uttar Pradesh IPS Association has decided to urge the Yogi Adityanath government to constitute a ‘think tank’ for better police management and improve law and order situation of the state. The Uttar Pradesh IPS Association has decided to urge the Yogi Adityanath government to constitute a ‘think tank’ for better police management and improve law and order situation of the state.

The decision was taken at an executive committee meeting of the association here yesterday.

“The association has decided to advice the government to constitute a think tank for better police management and law and order in the state. It will study core issues and give its views. This can be named state bureau of police research and development,” Uttar Pradesh IPS Association secretary Asim Arun said.

The initiative can help in studying the problems of law and order deeply, thus helping the administration in bringing forth better work culture, he said.

It was also decided to develop an online system for grievance redressal of retired policemen, including former IPS officers, so that the complaints could be disposed in a time bound manner.

“All the action taken should be there on record and permanent solution should be found for recurring problems,” Arun said.

The association also suggested more field postings and making some SP city posts as cadre (IPS) posts to develop expertise in newly appointed IPS officers.

Uttar Pradesh IPS Association president Praveen Singh, senior IPS officers R K Vishwakarma, H S Prakash, Raja Srivastava were also present at the meeting.

