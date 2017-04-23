UP IPS body to meet Yogi Adityanath

In an emergency general body meeting in Lucknow on Saturday, the UP IPS association decided to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to appraise him of the Saharanpur incident where BJP MP Raghav Lakhanpal and his supporters allegedly created ruckus at the SSP camp office on Thursday.

The members of the association unanimously condemned the incident and expressed solidarity with SSP Saharanpur Love Kumar.

Vice-president Chandra Prakash said the association will present the facts to the CM.

