UP has most cell phone users in India: TRAI

Written by Press Trust Of India | New Delhi | Published: May 6, 2013 12:54 am
Uttar Pradesh accounts for the largest number of mobile subscribers in the country followed by Tamil Nadu,Maharashtra,Andhra Pradesh and Bihar,which together account for almost half of the total wireless connections. India,which is the worlds second largest mobile phone market in terms of subscribers,had a total of 861.66 million mobile connections as on February 2013,data from telecom regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed.

Uttar Pradesh has a total of 121.6 million mobile phone connections.

