UP govt’s New Tourism Policy: Target to create five lakh jobs, attract Rs 5,000-crore investments every year

The state government on Monday unveiled its new Tourism Policy-2018 and claimed that it would help generate five lakh jobs and attract Rs 5,000-crore worth investments every year. Under the new policy, the government said that it plans to develop 10 tourist circuits across the state. The policy, which will be placed before the investors in the state government’s maiden UP Investors’ Summit to be held here on February 21 and 22, was unveiled by state Tourism Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

“The policy will be applicable for five years and has set a target of increasing by 15 per cent, domestic, and by 10 per cent foreign tourist arrivals. The sector will generate five lakh direct or indirect jobs and attract an investment of Rs 5,000 crore per year,” Joshi said.

The minister added that nearly 90 new employment opportunities can be generated on investments worth upto Rs 10 lakh. She also said that security of tourists, especially of women, will be the top priority of the government under the new policy.

“The focus will also be on promotion of eco-tourism. Efforts will be made to explore local entrepreneurship avenues through execution of fairs and festivals,” Joshi said. The tourism department will create a land bank for promoting tourism in the state, she said, adding, the new policy will help make UP the most preferred tourism destination.

Joshi said that state government also wants to convert 10 heritage buildings in the state into heritage hotels every year.

On the government’s plans to develop 10 tourism circuits in the state, Principal Secretary, Tourism, Avaneesh Awasthi said that within 20-km radius of tourists places under these circuits, incentives and opportunities for investment will be provided. The circuits include — Ramayana Circuit, Krishna or Braj Circuit, Buddhist Circuit, Wild life and Eco-Tourism Circuit, Bundelkhand Circuit, Mahabharat Circuit, Shakti Peeth Circuit, Adhyatmik Circuit, Sufi/Kabir Circuit and Jain Circuit.

