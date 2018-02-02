UP govt transfers 26 IPS officers

In a major reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday transferred 26 IPS officers, including ADG zone and IG range of the state capital. While ADG (Lucknow zone) Abhay Kumar Prasad has been sent to the Economic Office Wing (EOW), ADG, BR Ambedkar Police Academy Moradabad, Rajiv Krishan, was made the new ADG zone Lucknow, officials sources said here.

IG range JN Singh was replaced by Sujit Pandey who was till now posted as IG (Telecom), they said. Among those transferred were PV Ramashastri, who was made ADG (Varanasi zone) after being on waitlist, ADG CB-CID Dawa Sherpa, who was sent as ADG Gorakhpur zone, DK Thakur, who was made IG (Bareilly) after being on waitlist, DIG PAC Praveen Kumar was made DIG (Law and Order), they said. IG (Bareilly) SK Bhagat was made IG (Law and order).

